The Associated Press
 
Sabres-Panthers Sums

November 30, 2018 9:52 pm
 
Buffalo 1 1 0 0—2
Florida 1 0 1 1—3

First Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 20 (Eichel, Reinhart), 10:55. 2, Florida, McCann 5 (Vatrano, Matheson), 18:31 (pp). Penalties_Ristolainen, BUF, (interference), 11:48; Dahlin, BUF, (hooking), 16:40.

Second Period_3, Buffalo, Reinhart 6 (Ullmark, Eichel), 2:41 (pp). Penalties_Bjugstad, FLA, (high sticking), 2:04; Matheson, FLA, (holding), 11:47; Berglund, BUF, (holding), 18:19.

Third Period_4, Florida, Dadonov 11 (Huberdeau, Yandle), 11:56 (pp). Penalties_Ekblad, FLA, (tripping), 2:29; Nelson, BUF, (high sticking), 11:48; Petrovic, FLA, (boarding), 13:11.

Overtime_5, Florida, Barkov 9 (Huberdeau, Ekblad), 2:26. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 6-9-7-2_24. Florida 14-12-16-1_43.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 4; Florida 2 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 5-0-2 (43 shots-40 saves). Florida, Reimer 5-6-2 (24-22).

A_12,179 (19,250). Referees_Garrett Rank, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jesse Marquis.

