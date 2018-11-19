Sabres-Penguins Sum

Buffalo 1 2 1 1—5 Pittsburgh 2 2 0 0—4

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Brassard 2 (Hornqvist), 8:46. 2, Buffalo, Thompson 1 (Ristolainen, Reinhart), 11:43. 3, Pittsburgh, Kessel 10 (Pearson, Malkin), 16:15.

Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 7 (Hornqvist), 1:24. 5, Pittsburgh, Pearson 1 (Malkin, Johnson), 5:00. 6, Buffalo, Bogosian 2 (Skinner, Eichel), 10:39. 7, Buffalo, Nelson 1 (Sheary, Okposo), 18:12.

Third Period_8, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 3 (Bogosian, Okposo), 11:12.

Overtime_9, Buffalo, Eichel 5 (Ristolainen), 0:45.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 10-11-18-1_40. Pittsburgh 15-16-9_40.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 3; Pittsburgh 0 of 3.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 9-6-1 (40 shots-36 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 3-3-3 (40-35).

A_18,618 (18,387). T_2:37.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Bryan Pancich.

