Sabres-Rangers Sums

Buffalo 0 0 1—1 N.Y. Rangers 0 2 1—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Smith, NYR, (roughing), 13:57; Namestnikov, NYR, (tripping), 16:26.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Pionk 1 (Namestnikov, Zibanejad), 0:41. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 4 (Fast, Howden), 1:00. Penalties_McLeod, NYR, (tripping), 6:44; Smith, NYR, (hooking), 8:53.

Third Period_3, Buffalo, Sheary 5, 6:07. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 5 (Skjei), 18:09. Penalties_Bogosian, BUF, (slashing), 12:40.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 15-15-10_40. N.Y. Rangers 5-10-7_22.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 4; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 1.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 4-6-1 (21 shots-19 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 4-6-1 (40-39).

A_16,904 (18,006). T_2:25.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Pierre Racicot.

