Sabres-Red Wings Sum

Buffalo 1 0 1 0—3 Detroit 0 1 1 0—2 Buffalo won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 18 (Ristolainen, Eichel), 3:37 (pp).

Second Period_2, Detroit, Larkin 9 (Mantha, Abdelkader), 0:53.

Third Period_3, Buffalo, Thompson 3 (Dahlin, Bogosian), 7:40 (pp). 4, Detroit, Mantha 7 (Bertuzzi, Green), 13:52.

Overtime_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Buffalo 2 (Eichel NG, Pominville NG, Mittelstadt NG, Sheary NG, Thompson G, Skinner NG, Reinhart G), Detroit 1 (Nielsen NG, Vanek NG, Nyquist NG, Larkin NG, Athanasiou G, Abdelkader NG, Rasmussen NG).

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 17-5-10-3_35. Detroit 13-11-12-1_37.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 2 of 4; Detroit 0 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 5-0-1 (37 shots-35 saves). Detroit, Howard 7-6-3 (35-33).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:51.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Tim Nowak.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.