Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sabres-Red Wings Sum

November 24, 2018 10:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Buffalo 1 0 1 0—3
Detroit 0 1 1 0—2
Buffalo won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 18 (Ristolainen, Eichel), 3:37 (pp).

Second Period_2, Detroit, Larkin 9 (Mantha, Abdelkader), 0:53.

Third Period_3, Buffalo, Thompson 3 (Dahlin, Bogosian), 7:40 (pp). 4, Detroit, Mantha 7 (Bertuzzi, Green), 13:52.

Overtime_None.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shootout_Buffalo 2 (Eichel NG, Pominville NG, Mittelstadt NG, Sheary NG, Thompson G, Skinner NG, Reinhart G), Detroit 1 (Nielsen NG, Vanek NG, Nyquist NG, Larkin NG, Athanasiou G, Abdelkader NG, Rasmussen NG).

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 17-5-10-3_35. Detroit 13-11-12-1_37.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 2 of 4; Detroit 0 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 5-0-1 (37 shots-35 saves). Detroit, Howard 7-6-3 (35-33).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:51.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Tim Nowak.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seaman guides landing craft air cushion to shore

Today in History

1989: Russia, US leaders suggest Cold War is ending