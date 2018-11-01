Listen Live Sports

Sabres-Senators Sums

November 1, 2018 10:04 pm
 
Buffalo 0 0 2—2
Ottawa 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Ottawa, Dzingel 5 (Wideman, Boedker), 6:55 (pp). Penalties_McCabe, BUF, (slashing), 2:42; Scandella, BUF, (holding), 5:39; Wideman, OTT, (delay of game), 12:27.

Second Period_2, Ottawa, DeMelo 2 (Chabot, Duchene), 1:00. 3, Ottawa, White 3 (Chabot, Stone), 14:47 (pp). Penalties_Eichel, BUF, (hooking), 4:22; DeMelo, OTT, (slashing), 7:42; Okposo, BUF, (delay of game), 12:58; Berglund, BUF, (high sticking), 17:00.

Third Period_4, Buffalo, Pominville 6 (Scandella, Eichel), 0:59. 5, Buffalo, Skinner 7 (Eichel, Ristolainen), 3:55 (pp). 6, Ottawa, Ryan 3 (Stone, DeMelo), 19:40. Penalties_Stone, OTT, (slashing), 2:22; Ryan, OTT, (delay of game), 7:14.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 12-13-23_48. Ottawa 12-12-8_32.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 4; Ottawa 2 of 5.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 4-5-1 (31 shots-28 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 5-3-2 (48-46).

A_12,587 (18,572). T_2:21.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

