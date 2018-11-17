Listen Live Sports

Sabres-Wild Sum

November 17, 2018 9:07 pm
 
Buffalo 1 0 2—3
Minnesota 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Minnesota, Parise 8, 4:00. 2, Minnesota, Dumba 8 (Niederreiter, Koivu), 7:45 (pp). 3, Buffalo, McCabe 2 (Okposo, Dahlin), 14:52.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Buffalo, Dahlin 2 (Eichel, Pominville), 12:58. 5, Buffalo, Pominville 9 (Eichel, McCabe), 18:30.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 9-11-9_29. Minnesota 18-12-9_39.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 1; Minnesota 1 of 3.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 4-0-1 (39 shots-37 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 9-5-2 (29-26).

A_18,947 (18,064). T_2:21.

Referees_Dean Morton, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Greg Devorski.

