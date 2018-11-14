Listen Live Sports

Saint Louis finishes strong, beats North Alabama 69-58

November 14, 2018 12:42 am
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javon Bess totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds as Saint Louis finished strong to beat North Alabama 69-58 on Tuesday night.

D.J. Foreman added 15 points while dishing out a career-best five assists and Hasahn French and Tramaine Isabell Jr contributed 11 points apiece for Saint Louis (3-0). Isabell grabbed seven rebounds, had two steals and one blocked shot.

North Alabama jumped out to an 8-0 lead before the Billikens roared back with 11 unanswered points and led 32-28 at the break.

North Alabama’s Jamari Blackmon nailed a 3 to start the second half, but French answered with a layup as Saint Louis gradually pulled away for a 50-40 lead. The Lions could never close the gap in the second half.

Cameron Diggs led North Alabama (1-2) with 16 points and nine rebounds. Blackmon finished with 12 points and four assists.

