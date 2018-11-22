Saints activate Davenport, scratch Tre’Quan Smith

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints receiver Tre’Quan Smith, Drew Brees’ top target just last Sunday, has been scratched from the lineup with a foot injury for Thursday night’s game against Atlanta.

However, rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport, a first-round draft choice who has missed the previous three games with a sprained toe, is available to play, bolstering the pass rush.

The Saints kept recent free-agent pickup Brandon Marshall inactive for a second straight week. Other than Michael Thomas, the receivers available against Atlanta were second-year pro Austin Carr, undrafted rookie Keith Kirkwood and recently activated return man Tommylee Lewis, who spent the previous nine weeks on injured reserve.

The Saints already had listed left tackle Terron Armstead out with a chest injury. Healthy scratches for New Orleans include offensive lineman Will Clapp, defensive ends Trey Hendrickson and Mitch Loewen and linebacker Manti Te’o.

The Falcons scratched six healthy players after announcing on Wednesday that linebacker Deion Jones was not ready to return from his Week 1 foot injury.

Atlanta de-activated tackle Matt Gono, kicker Giorgio Tavecchio, cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, defensive end Steven Means, defensive tackle Deadrin Senat and safety Keith Tandy.

