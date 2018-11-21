Saints activate Lewis, rule out Armstead vs. Falcons

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have activated returner and receiver Tommylee Lewis from injured reserve.

Meanwhile, the Saints have ruled out left tackle Terron Armstead for Thursday night’s game against Atlanta because of his pectoral injury.

Lewis hurt his knee returning a punt against Cleveland in Week 2 and has been on injured reserve since.

In the first two weeks of the season, Lewis returned three kickoffs for 69 yards and fielded three punts, one of which he fair caught. He did not net any return yards on the other two.

Lewis had not caught a pass this season before his injury.

The clear room on the active roster for Lewis, New Orleans released offensive lineman Chaz Green.

Armstead is the only Saints player ruled out against Atlanta.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport (toe) and receiver Tre’Quan Smith (foot) are questionable. Both practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

