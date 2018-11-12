Listen Live Sports

Saints add receiver Brandon Marshall after Dez Bryant injury

November 12, 2018 12:44 pm
 
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says the Saints have signed veteran receiver Brandon Marshall.

Marshall’s addition adds depth to an offense that already leads the NFL in scoring with 36.7 points per game and ranks in the top five in yards per game with 413.9.

Last week, the Saints signed receiver Dez Bryant, but he tore his Achilles in only his second practice and never played a game for New Orleans.

The Seattle Seahawks released Marshall on Oct. 30 after he’d appeared in Seattle’s first seven games this season, catching 11 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown. But his involvement in the offense dropped after Week 3 and he had just two catches for 16 yards in his last four games.

Seattle was the sixth NFL team for the 34-year-old Marshall, who has eight 1,000-plus-yard seasons in his career. His best season, statistically, came with the New York Jets in 2015, when he caught 109 passes for 1,502 yards and 14 touchdowns. Marshall entered this season trying to come back from an ankle injury and toe surgery that cost him the majority of the 2017 season with the New York Giants.

