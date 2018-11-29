Saints-Cowboys Stats

New Orleans 0 0 10 0—10 Dallas 10 3 0 0—13 First Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 26, 9:24.

Dal_Elliott 16 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), :57.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 46, :51.

Third Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 33, 10:00.

Advertisement

NO_Kirkwood 30 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 1:08.

A_93,004.

___

NO Dal First downs 14 21 Total Net Yards 176 308 Rushes-yards 19-65 31-100 Passing 111 208 Punt Returns 3-17 1-8 Kickoff Returns 2-47 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-7 Comp-Att-Int 18-28-1 24-28-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 7-40 Punts 4-51.5 3-51.0 Fumbles-Lost 3-0 3-2 Penalties-Yards 5-48 8-80 Time of Possession 23:07 36:53

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 11-36, Ingram 7-27, Brees 1-2. Dallas, Elliott 23-76, Prescott 5-22, R.Smith 3-2.

PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 18-28-1-127. Dallas, Prescott 24-28-0-248.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Kamara 8-36, M.Thomas 5-40, Arnold 2-20, Ingram 2-1, Kirkwood 1-30. Dallas, Cooper 8-75, Elliott 6-60, Gallup 5-76, Beasley 2-9, Jarwin 1-12, N.Brown 1-9, Schultz 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.