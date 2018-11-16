San Diego rolls to lopsided win behind Carter III, Williams

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Olin Carter III and Tyler Williams both sank 5 of 8 from 3-point range with Carter scoring 21 and Williams adding 17 to power San Diego to a 95-47 romp over NAIA-member San Diego Christian on Thursday night.

Carter made all three of his attempts from inside the arc and Williams made his only 2-pointer as the duo combined to shoot 70 percent from the floor. Williams added six assists and six rebounds. Jose Martinez came off the bench to score 15 on 7-of-12 shooting for the Toreros (3-1), while Isaiah Pineiro pitched in with 12 points and nine boards. Yauhen Massalski scored 12 on 6-of-8 shooting as the Toreros sank 54.5 percent from the floor for the game.

Hayden Fredrick topped the Hawks with 13 points, while Derek Novsek scored 10. San Diego Christian is 0-6 all-time versus San Diego.

The Hawks grabbed a 3-0 lead on Crankshaw’s 3-pointer 57 seconds into the game, but Carter and Williams answered with back-to-back 3s and the Toreros never trailed again.

