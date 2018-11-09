Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sanford leads hot-shooting Toledo past Oakland 87-86

November 9, 2018 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Jaelan Sanford scored 18 of his 30 points in the second half to help Toledo pull away and edge Oakland 87-86 on Friday night in a season opener.

Oakland had built an eight-point lead in the second half before Toledo came back to tie it at 63 with 8:42 remaining. Chris Darrington then capped an 8-1 spurt with a 3-point play and Toledo led 72-64.

Karmari Newman made a 3-pointer to pull the Grizzlies to 86-85 with 12 seconds to play. Both teams then split free throws before Xavier Hill-Mais missed a jumper to end it.

Sanford was 10 of 18 from the field and made all eight of his free-throw attempts. Willie Jackson had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Toledo, which shot 60 percent (30 of 50) from the field. Marreon Jackson, Luke Knapke and Nate Navigato chipped in 11 points apiece.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Hill-Mais scored 30 points on 14-of-21 shooting to lead Oakland. The Grizzlies were 32-of-64 shooting but missed 10 free throws.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline