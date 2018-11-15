Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sanni leads Pacific comeback for 83-76 win over Idaho State

November 15, 2018 11:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Ajare Sanni nailed a 3-pointer to give Pacific its first lead of the game midway in the second half and the Tigers held on to beat Idaho State 83-76 on Thursday night.

Sanni, who scored all 14 of his points in the second half, hit the trey and then added two free throws for a 62-59 advantage with 9:15 remaining. Idaho State tied it at 73-73 after a Brandon Boyd layup with 3:54 left. Jahlil Tripp answered with a layup and Anthony Townes hit a late jumper to seal the win for Tigers (3-1). Pacific’s only loss was to then No. 7 Nevada on Friday.

Tripp contributed 14 points with six rebounds and five assists and Townes also scored 14 while grabbing seven rebounds.

Idaho State (1-2) led throughout most of the first half and was up 45-39 at halftime. The Bengals led 57-54 before Sanni scored back-to-back 3s to take the lead.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Boyd finished with 28 points with Jared Stutzman adding 12 for the Bengals.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized