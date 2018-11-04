Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sara Cox 1st female to referee top-flight English rugby game

November 4, 2018 1:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Sara Cox has become the first female to referee a top-level English rugby union match.

The 28-year-old Cox, who became the world’s first female professional rugby referee in 2016, took charge of Northampton’s 15-14 Premiership Cup victory at Wasps on Sunday.

Cox had previously refereed in the second and third tiers of English rugby.

An injury-time try by Mitch Eadie sealed a comeback win for Northampton which took the club to the top of Pool Three in the competition.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

President Trump pays respect to US soldiers who gave their lives in France

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes