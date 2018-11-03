Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s College Basketball

November 3, 2018 11:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EAST

No scores reported from the EAST.

SOUTH

Cumberland (Tenn.) 78, Martin Methodist 68

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Fisk 103, Tenn. Wesleyan 74

Pikeville 134, Ohio St.-Mansfield 59

Trevecca Nazarene 81, Covenant 63

Union (Tenn.) 75, Freed-Hardeman 69

MIDWEST

Bethel (Ind.) 77, St. Ambrose 72

Clarke 77, Waldorf 63

Cornerstone 81, St. Francis (Ind.) 59

Culver-Stockton 86, Crowley’s Ridge 69

Graceland 69, St. Mary (Kan.) 46

Lakeland 88, Cardinal Stritch 76

Madonna 81, Indiana-East 72

Mount Mercy 105, Maranatha Baptist 58

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

Multnomah Bible 125, Cal Maritime 114

EXHIBITION

Peru St. 81, Ottawa 71

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

President Trump pays respect to US soldiers who gave their lives in France

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes