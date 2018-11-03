Saturday’s College Basketball

EAST
No scores reported from the EAST.
SOUTH
Cumberland (Tenn.) 78, Martin Methodist 68
Fisk 103, Tenn. Wesleyan 74
Pikeville 134, Ohio St.-Mansfield 59
Trevecca Nazarene 81, Covenant 63
Union (Tenn.) 75, Freed-Hardeman 69
MIDWEST
Bethel (Ind.) 77, St. Ambrose 72
Clarke 77, Waldorf 63
Cornerstone 81, St. Francis (Ind.) 59
Culver-Stockton 86, Crowley’s Ridge 69
Graceland 69, St. Mary (Kan.) 46
Lakeland 88, Cardinal Stritch 76
Madonna 81, Indiana-East 72
Mount Mercy 105, Maranatha Baptist 58
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
Multnomah Bible 125, Cal Maritime 114
EXHIBITION
Peru St. 81, Ottawa 71
