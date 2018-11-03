Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

November 3, 2018 10:53 pm
 
EAST

Air Force 4, Army 2

Bentley 3, Sacred Heart 2, OT

Boston College 4, Merrimack 1

Boston U. 4, Northeastern 1

American International 6, Canisius 1

Yale 4, Colgate 2

Cornell 3, Brown 2

Dartmouth 5, Quinnipiac 1

Princeton 4, Harvard 4, OT

Providence 3, Holy Cross 0

UMass Lowell 1, Maine 0

RIT 2, Mercyhurst 2, OT

UMass 5, New Hampshire 1

Arizona St. 4, Penn St. 3, OT

RPI 3, St. Lawrence 2

Niagara 4, Robert Morris 2

Union (NY) 3, Clarkson 2

Vermont 2, UConn 1, OT

SOUTH

Michigan Tech 4, Ala.-Huntsville 1

MIDWEST

N. Michigan 2, Bowling Green 0

Ferris St. 4, Michigan St. 1

Michigan 5, Lake Superior St. 3

Minnesota St. 2, Minnesota 1

North Dakota 3, Wisconsin 2, OT

Notre Dame 2, Ohio St. 1

Omaha 6, Miami 3

