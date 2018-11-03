Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

Air Force 4, Army 2
Bentley 3, Sacred Heart 2, OT
Boston College 4, Merrimack 1
Boston U. 4, Northeastern 1
American International 6, Canisius 1
Yale 4, Colgate 2
Cornell 3, Brown 2
Dartmouth 5, Quinnipiac 1
Princeton 4, Harvard 4, OT
Providence 3, Holy Cross 0
UMass Lowell 1, Maine 0
RIT 2, Mercyhurst 2, OT
UMass 5, New Hampshire 1
Arizona St. 4, Penn St. 3, OT
RPI 3, St. Lawrence 2
Niagara 4, Robert Morris 2
Union (NY) 3, Clarkson 2
Vermont 2, UConn 1, OT
Michigan Tech 4, Ala.-Huntsville 1
N. Michigan 2, Bowling Green 0
Ferris St. 4, Michigan St. 1
Michigan 5, Lake Superior St. 3
Minnesota St. 2, Minnesota 1
North Dakota 3, Wisconsin 2, OT
Notre Dame 2, Ohio St. 1
Omaha 6, Miami 3
Bemidji St. 3, Alaska Anchorage 1
St. Cloud St. 2, Colorado College 1
Denver 4, W. Michigan 3, OT
