Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

Army 4, Sacred Heart 1
Ohio St. 1, Colgate 0
Harvard 5, Brown 2
Canisius 6, Clarkson 3
Boston U. 3, New Hampshire 2, OT
Holy Cross 3, Niagara 3, OT
Northeastern 5, UMass Lowell 4, OT
Princeton 4, RPI 1
UMass 3, Providence 2
Union 5, Quinnipiac 1
Penn St. 11, Robert Morris 6
RIT 5, American International 2
Mercyhurst 4, St. Lawrence 1
Dartmouth 3, Yale 0
Merrimack 1, Bemidji St. 0
Michigan Tech 4, Ferris St. 3
Alaska 4, Lake Superior St. 3
Miami (Ohio) 3, North Dakota 2
Notre Dame 6, Michigan 2
Minnesota-Duluth 5, Colorado College 1
Cornell 3, N. Michigan 2
St. Cloud St. 4, Denver 3
Omaha 4, W. Michigan 2
Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 1
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 2, Michigan St. 0
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.