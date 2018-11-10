Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Army 4, Sacred Heart 1

Ohio St. 1, Colgate 0

Harvard 5, Brown 2

Canisius 6, Clarkson 3

Advertisement

Boston U. 3, New Hampshire 2, OT

Holy Cross 3, Niagara 3, OT

Northeastern 5, UMass Lowell 4, OT

Princeton 4, RPI 1

UMass 3, Providence 2

Union 5, Quinnipiac 1

Penn St. 11, Robert Morris 6

RIT 5, American International 2

Mercyhurst 4, St. Lawrence 1

Dartmouth 3, Yale 0

MIDWEST

Merrimack 1, Bemidji St. 0

Michigan Tech 4, Ferris St. 3

Alaska 4, Lake Superior St. 3

Miami (Ohio) 3, North Dakota 2

Notre Dame 6, Michigan 2

Minnesota-Duluth 5, Colorado College 1

Cornell 3, N. Michigan 2

St. Cloud St. 4, Denver 3

Omaha 4, W. Michigan 2

Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 1

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 2, Michigan St. 0

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.