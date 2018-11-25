Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

November 25, 2018 12:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       
EAST

Adrian 5, Plattsburgh St. 2

Army 5 Niagara 1

Bentley 4, Holy Cross 2

Canisius 3, Sacred Heart 2

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Clarkson 6, St. Lawrence 2

New Hampshire 4, Miami 1

Northeastern 4, RIT 3

Quinnipiac 2, Maine 0

Robert Morris 7, Mercyhurst 1

UMass 3, Princeton 2, OT

Union 2, Boston U. 1

Vermont 5, Dartmouth 3

Yale 6, UConn 3

Harvard 4, Cornell 1

MIDWEST

N. Michigan 2, Lake Superior St. 1

Wisconsin 2, Michigan 2, OT

Michigan Tech 7, Alaska 2

Michigan St. 4, Minnesota 2

Ohio St. 5, Penn St. 2

Omaha 4, Arizona St. 0

North Dakota 4, Alaska Anchorage 3

Bemidji St. 4, Minnesota St. 2

FAR WEST

Providence 4, Denver 4, OT

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seaman guides landing craft air cushion to shore

Today in History

1989: Russia, US leaders suggest Cold War is ending