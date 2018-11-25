Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Adrian 5, Plattsburgh St. 2

Army 5 Niagara 1

Bentley 4, Holy Cross 2

Canisius 3, Sacred Heart 2

Advertisement

Clarkson 6, St. Lawrence 2

New Hampshire 4, Miami 1

Northeastern 4, RIT 3

Quinnipiac 2, Maine 0

Robert Morris 7, Mercyhurst 1

UMass 3, Princeton 2, OT

Union 2, Boston U. 1

Vermont 5, Dartmouth 3

Yale 6, UConn 3

Harvard 4, Cornell 1

MIDWEST

N. Michigan 2, Lake Superior St. 1

Wisconsin 2, Michigan 2, OT

Michigan Tech 7, Alaska 2

Michigan St. 4, Minnesota 2

Ohio St. 5, Penn St. 2

Omaha 4, Arizona St. 0

North Dakota 4, Alaska Anchorage 3

Bemidji St. 4, Minnesota St. 2

FAR WEST

Providence 4, Denver 4, OT

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.