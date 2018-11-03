Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bullis 42, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 14

Concordia Prep def. Long Island Lutheran, N.Y., forfeit

Crossland 34, Parkdale 12

Advertisement

Dematha 42, Bishop McNamara 14

Fairmont Heights 41, Surrattsville 0

Fort Hill 38, Allegany 0

Frederick 20, Thomas Johnson 13

Frederick Douglass 8, Hyattsville Northwestern 7

Friendship-Edison, D.C. 13, National Christian Academy 6

Georgetown Prep 35, St. Albans, D.C. 14

Hubie Blake 16, Watkins Mill 15

Landon 17, Episcopal, Va. 14

Largo 44, Friendly 14

Laurel 56, Central 10

Maryland School for the Deaf 26, Capitol Christian Academy 22

New Town 24, Randallstown 6

Potomac 35, Eleanor Roosevelt 0

St. Mary’s Ryken 33, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 12

Towson 54, Pikesville 0

Westlake 32, Calvert 27

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.