Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bullis 42, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 14
Concordia Prep def. Long Island Lutheran, N.Y., forfeit
Crossland 34, Parkdale 12
Dematha 42, Bishop McNamara 14
Fairmont Heights 41, Surrattsville 0
Fort Hill 38, Allegany 0
Frederick 20, Thomas Johnson 13
Frederick Douglass 8, Hyattsville Northwestern 7
Friendship-Edison, D.C. 13, National Christian Academy 6
Georgetown Prep 35, St. Albans, D.C. 14
Hubie Blake 16, Watkins Mill 15
Landon 17, Episcopal, Va. 14
Largo 44, Friendly 14
Laurel 56, Central 10
Maryland School for the Deaf 26, Capitol Christian Academy 22
New Town 24, Randallstown 6
Potomac 35, Eleanor Roosevelt 0
St. Mary’s Ryken 33, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 12
Towson 54, Pikesville 0
Westlake 32, Calvert 27
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.