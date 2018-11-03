Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Annandale 23, T.C. Williams 7
Benedictine 57, Blue Ridge 3
Buckingham County 32, Prince Edward County 14
Bullis, Md. 42, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 14
Central Lunenburg 21, Nottoway 20, OT
Collegiate-Richmond 35, St. Christopher’s 21
Colonial Forge 17, North Stafford 14
Fishburne Military 40, Massanutten Military 0
GW-Danville 15, Halifax County 6
Goochland 17, Amelia County 12
Hampton 29, Norview 13
Highland Springs 33, Varina 12
John Marshall 12, TJ-Richmond 6
Landon, Md. 17, Episcopal 14
Life Christian 66, Christchurch 0
Louisa 35, Fluvanna 7
Phoebus 43, Menchville 0
Potomac School 49, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 8
South County 16, Lake Braddock 14
Thomas Dale 28, Prince George 20
York 13, Poquoson 10___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.