The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Saturday’s Scores

November 3, 2018 9:30 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Annandale 23, T.C. Williams 7

Benedictine 57, Blue Ridge 3

Buckingham County 32, Prince Edward County 14

Bullis, Md. 42, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 14

Central Lunenburg 21, Nottoway 20, OT

Collegiate-Richmond 35, St. Christopher’s 21

Colonial Forge 17, North Stafford 14

Fishburne Military 40, Massanutten Military 0

GW-Danville 15, Halifax County 6

Goochland 17, Amelia County 12

Hampton 29, Norview 13

Highland Springs 33, Varina 12

John Marshall 12, TJ-Richmond 6

Landon, Md. 17, Episcopal 14

Life Christian 66, Christchurch 0

Louisa 35, Fluvanna 7

Phoebus 43, Menchville 0

Potomac School 49, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 8

South County 16, Lake Braddock 14

Thomas Dale 28, Prince George 20

York 13, Poquoson 10___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

