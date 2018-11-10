Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Episcopal 25, Woodberry Forest 21

North Wake Christian, N.C. 42, Rocky Mount Homeschool 0

VHSL Class 6A=

First Round=

Freedom (Woodbridge) 42, C.D. Hylton 7

VHSL Class 4A=

First Round=

Dinwiddie 26, Courtland 18

Warhill 35, Heritage-Newport News 13

VHSL Class 3A=

First Round=

PVHSL Class 2A=

First Round=

Buffalo Gap 32, Clarke County 21

Graham 42, Virginia High 18

Union 21, John Battle 0

hoebus 28, New Kent 16

VHSL Class 1A=

First Round=

J.I. Burton 30, Holston 6

Northumberland 26, Colonial Beach 13

VISAA Division I=

Semifinal=

Benedictine 42, St. Christopher’s 6

Flint Hill 52, Norfolk Academy 0

VISAA Division II=

Semifinal=

Fredericksburg Christian 41, Isle of Wight Academy 0

