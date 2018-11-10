Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Episcopal 25, Woodberry Forest 21
North Wake Christian, N.C. 42, Rocky Mount Homeschool 0
VHSL Class 6A=
First Round=
Freedom (Woodbridge) 42, C.D. Hylton 7
VHSL Class 4A=
First Round=
Dinwiddie 26, Courtland 18
Warhill 35, Heritage-Newport News 13
VHSL Class 3A=
First Round=
PVHSL Class 2A=
First Round=
Buffalo Gap 32, Clarke County 21
Graham 42, Virginia High 18
Union 21, John Battle 0
hoebus 28, New Kent 16
VHSL Class 1A=
First Round=
J.I. Burton 30, Holston 6
Northumberland 26, Colonial Beach 13
VISAA Division I=
Semifinal=
Benedictine 42, St. Christopher’s 6
Flint Hill 52, Norfolk Academy 0
VISAA Division II=
Semifinal=
Fredericksburg Christian 41, Isle of Wight Academy 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.