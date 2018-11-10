Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
...

Saturday’s Scores

November 10, 2018 9:55 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Annapolis Area Christian 21, Concordia Prep 20

Landon 37, St. Albans, D.C. 0

1A North=

Regional Semifinal=

Reginald Lewis 14, Lake Clifton 6

2A East=

Regional Semifinal=

North Caroline 41, Parkside 27

2A North=

Regional Semifinal=

New Town 13, Edmondson-Westside 12

2A South=

Regional Semifinal=

River Hill 3, Westlake 0

3A East=

Regional Semifinal=

James M. Bennett 41, Long Reach 14

3A South=

Regional Semifinal=

Huntingtown 28, Potomac 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

