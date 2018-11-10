Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Annapolis Area Christian 21, Concordia Prep 20
Landon 37, St. Albans, D.C. 0
1A North=
Regional Semifinal=
Reginald Lewis 14, Lake Clifton 6
2A East=
Regional Semifinal=
North Caroline 41, Parkside 27
2A North=
Regional Semifinal=
New Town 13, Edmondson-Westside 12
2A South=
Regional Semifinal=
River Hill 3, Westlake 0
3A East=
Regional Semifinal=
James M. Bennett 41, Long Reach 14
3A South=
Regional Semifinal=
Huntingtown 28, Potomac 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.