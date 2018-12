By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 1A=

State Semifinal=

Fort Hill 43, Havre de Grace 6

Frederick Douglass 20, Dunbar 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

