Saturday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Chris Woodward manager.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Rosenthal on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR CHad Beebe. Waived OT Storm Norton.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed RW Stefan Noesen on injured reserve. Activated RW Drew Stafford from injured reserve.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.