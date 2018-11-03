Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

November 3, 2018
 
BASEBALL
American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Chris Woodward manager.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Rosenthal on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Fined Patriots WR Julian Edelman $26,739 for an unnecessary roughness penalty; Giants S Sean Chandler was fined $20,054 for unnecessary roughness; Raiders LB Kyle Wilber also was fined $20,054 for unnecessary roughness; Vikings WR Laquon Treadwell, $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct; Ravens DL Brandon Williams, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness; Eagles LB D.J. Alexander, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness; Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook, $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct; Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt, $10,026 for a crack-back block; Broncos DE Derek Wolfe, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness; Cardinals LB Haason Reddick, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness and Redskins LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, $10,026 for a chop block.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released QB Sam Bradford. Placed OL John Wetzel on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OL Kyle Long on injured reserve. Signed RB Taquan Mizzell from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated WR Andy Jones from the PUP list. Waived CB Cre’Von LeBlanc.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed P Drew Kaser.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Chad Beebe. Waived OT Storm Norton.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL James Ferentz.

Canadian Football League

TORONTO ARGONAUTS — Fired coach Marc Trestman.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Kalle Kossila to San Diego (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled Fs Michael Amadio and Matt Luff from Ontario (AHL). Assigned F Austin Wagner and D Sean Walker to Ontario.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed RW Stefan Noesen on injured reserve. Activated RW Drew Stafford from injured reserve.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Idaho’s Kale Kessy three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 2 game at Toledo. Suspended Worcester’s Kyle McKenzie one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 2 against Adirondack. Fined Allen’s David Makowski an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 2 game against South Carolina. Fined Rapid City’s Michael Turner an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 2 game at Tulsa.

