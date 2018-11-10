Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

November 10, 2018 7:00 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed WR Dez Bryant on injured reserve. Signed WR Keith Kirkwood from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Davis Webb from the practice squad. Placed TE Neal Sterling on injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Acquired D Taylor Fedun from Buffalo for a 2020 conditional seventh-round draft pick.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended San Jose D Nicholas DeSimone two games for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Tucson on Nov. 9.

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with G Evan Buitenhuis.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Kansas City F Mike Panowyk one game and Rapid City LW Adam Marsh two games and fined each undisclosed amounts for their actions in games on Nov. 9.

READING ROYALS — Acquired G Austin Lotz from Jacksonville for future considerations. Signed G Nick Niedert as an emergency backup goaltender.

