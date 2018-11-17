Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Trent Thornton from Houston for INF Aledmys Diaz.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Fined Los Angeles Rams players DT Aaron Donald $23,395, DL Ndamukong Suh $20,054 and Dante Fowler $10,026 for for personal foul penalties and Seattle C Justin Britt $20,054 for unnecessary roughness. Fined Oakland DT Johnathan Hankins $20,054 for unnecessary roughness and Chargers S Adrian Phillips $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Fined Panthers players S Eric Reid $10,026 for unnecessary roughness and DT Vernon Butler $10,026 for unnecessary roughness. Fined Giants players LB Alec Ogletree $26,739 and LB Nate Stupar $10,026 for unnecessary roughness. Fined Green Bay WR Davante Adams $10,026 for a crack-back block.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed K Matt McCrane. Promoted DE Vontarrius Dora from the practice squad. Released CB David Amerson and WR Kendall Wright.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed Dion Sims on injured reserve. Activated TE Adam Sheehan from injured reserve. Released OL James Stone from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted WR Andy Jones from the practice squad. Signed LB Nicholas Grigsby to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Activated RB Byron Marshall from the reserve/injured list. Waived WR Brian Quick.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Mario Kempe from Tucson (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Sami Vatanen on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 15. Recalled D Eric Gryba from Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Charlotte F Valentin Zykov one game for his actions in a Nov. 16 game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

