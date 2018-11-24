Saturday’s Sports Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated CB Maurice Canady from injured reserve. Waived G/C Hroniss Grasu.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB John Franklin III to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Vancouver F Antoine Roussel $5,000 by the NHL for biting San Jose D Marc-Edouard Vlasic during a Nov. 23 game.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled F Tanner Fritz from Bridgeport (AHL). Assigned F Michael Dal Colle to Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled F Ryan Hitchcock from Worcester (ECHL).
