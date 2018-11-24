Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

November 24, 2018 3:11 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated CB Maurice Canady from injured reserve. Waived G/C Hroniss Grasu.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB John Franklin III to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Vancouver F Antoine Roussel $5,000 by the NHL for biting San Jose D Marc-Edouard Vlasic during a Nov. 23 game.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled F Tanner Fritz from Bridgeport (AHL). Assigned F Michael Dal Colle to Bridgeport.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled F Ryan Hitchcock from Worcester (ECHL).

