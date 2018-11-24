Saturday’s Sports Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated CB Maurice Canady from injured reserve. Waived G/C Hroniss Grasu.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB John Franklin III to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL James Looney from the practice squad. Placed LB Nick Perry on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted LB Jeff Wilson Jr. from the practice squad. Waived QB Tom Savage.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Vancouver F Antoine Roussel $5,000 by the NHL for biting San Jose D Marc-Edouard Vlasic during a Nov. 23 game.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled F Tanner Fritz from Bridgeport (AHL). Assigned F Michael Dal Colle to Bridgeport.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled F Ryan Hitchcock from Worcester (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Adirondack’s Brian Ward five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions and suspended Reading’s Dan Milan indefinitely and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions during a Nov. 23 game.

