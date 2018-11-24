Saturday’s Sports Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Fined Kansas City WR Tyreek Hill $10,026 for taunting and Kansas City S Eric Murray $26,739 for unnecessary roughness against the Los Angeles Rams. Fined Denver S Justin Simmons $53,482 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on a defenseless receiver against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fined Los Angeles Chargers’ Jeff Richards $26,739 for unnecessary roughness and Derwin James $10,026 for a facemask penalty. Fined Jacksonville’s Calais Campbell $20,054 for roughing the passer and Yannick Ngakoue and Telvin Smith $10,026 each for unnecessary roughness against Pittsburgh. Fined New York Giants’ Olivier Vernon $20,054 for a roughing-the-passer penalty. Fined Minnesota’s Harrison Smith $10,026 for his hit on Chicago QB Mitchell Trubisky. Fined New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct; and fined Indianapolis’ George Odum (unnecessary roughness), Cincinnati’s Dre’ Kirkpatrick (unsportsmanlike conduct) and Green Bay’s Bashaud Breeland (unnecessary roughness) $10,026 each.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated CB Maurice Canady from injured reserve. Waived G/C Hroniss Grasu.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB John Franklin III to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL James Looney from the practice squad. Placed LB Nick Perry on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted LB Jeff Wilson Jr. from the practice squad. Waived QB Tom Savage.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Vancouver F Antoine Roussel $5,000 by the NHL for biting San Jose D Marc-Edouard Vlasic during a Nov. 23 game.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled F Jesse Puljujarvi from Bakersfield (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled F Tanner Fritz from Bridgeport (AHL). Assigned F Michael Dal Colle to Bridgeport.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Tim Gettinger to Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled F Ryan Hitchcock from Worcester (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Adirondack’s Brian Ward five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions and suspended Reading’s Dan Milan indefinitely and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions during a Nov. 23 game.

COLLEGE

LOUISVILLE — Suspended junior TE Jordan Davis, freshman RB Javian Hawkins, junior RB Malik Staples and sophomore RB Dae Williams for one game for an unspecified violation of team rules.

