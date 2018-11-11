Listen Live Sports

Savannah State beats Middle Georgia State 105-95

November 11, 2018 6:13 pm
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Collins Joseph scored 19 points in 14 minutes and Savannah State survived a late scare from NAIA member Middle Georgia State for a 105-95 win on Sunday.

The Tigers (1-2) held the lead from 15-13 until the Knights went in front at 89-88 on Antony Edwards’ free throws with 5:42 left. Savannah State retook the lead at 90-89, Middle Georgia State tied it at 91, and the Tigers pulled away for good with a 12-2 run capped by Adam Saeed’s pair of free throws with 30 seconds left.

Zaquavian Smith added 17 points, Zack Sellers scored 16 and Jahlin Smith had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Savannah State. Joseph was 3 of 4 from 3-point range and the Tigers made 14 of 46 3-point attempts.

Edwards led the Knights with 27 points. Tyrone Young and Chancellor Lockett added 14 points each.

