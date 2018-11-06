Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Schalke takes big step toward Champions League last-16

November 6, 2018 5:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Mark Uth scored to seal a 2-0 win for Schalke over visiting Galatasaray on Tuesday and put the German side on the brink of reaching the Champions League knockout stages.

Uth, who made his Germany debut last month despite still waiting for his first Schalke goal, secured the win just as Galatasaray looked like scoring an equalizer. Strike partner Guido Burgstaller, who had given Schalke a fourth-minute lead, sent the ball over to Uth, who stopped it with his left boot before shooting past the helpless Fernando Muslera.

The 27-year-old Uth had scored his first Schalke goal in the side’s 3-1 win over Hannover on Saturday.

Schalke endured a lackluster start to this season but has recovered with only one defeat in its last nine games.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Gelsenkirchen-club is on course to reach the last-16 with eight points from four games in Group D, four more than third-place Galatasaray with two games remaining.

Group leader Porto all but sealed progress with a 4-1 win at home over Lokomotiv Moscow, which is out after four defeats.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors usher in ship as it returns to Virginia base

Today in History

1995: Budget issues spark longest government shutdown period in history