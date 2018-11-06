Schalke takes big step toward Champions League last-16

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Mark Uth scored to seal a 2-0 win for Schalke over visiting Galatasaray on Tuesday and put the German side on the brink of reaching the Champions League knockout stages.

Uth, who made his Germany debut last month despite still waiting for his first Schalke goal, secured the win just as Galatasaray looked like scoring an equalizer. Strike partner Guido Burgstaller, who had given Schalke a fourth-minute lead, sent the ball over to Uth, who stopped it with his left boot before shooting past the helpless Fernando Muslera.

The 27-year-old Uth had scored his first Schalke goal in the side’s 3-1 win over Hannover on Saturday.

Schalke endured a lackluster start to this season but has recovered with only one defeat in its last nine games.

The Gelsenkirchen-club is on course to reach the last-16 with eight points from four games in Group D, four more than third-place Galatasaray with two games remaining.

Group leader Porto all but sealed progress with a 4-1 win at home over Lokomotiv Moscow, which is out after four defeats.

