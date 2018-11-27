Scheyer wins World Cup downhill training run at Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Christine Scheyer of Austria won the first women’s downhill training run at the Lake Louise World Cup stop on Tuesday.

Scheyer, who has one career World Cup podium appearance, completed her run in one minute, 50.61 seconds.

Romane Miradoli of France was second (1:50.82) and Tamara Tippler of Austria was third (1:51.08).

The skiers have training runs Wednesday and Thursday before the downhill races on Friday and Saturday. The super-G is Sunday.

