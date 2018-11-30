Listen Live Sports

Schmidhofer takes Lake Louise downhill for 1st World Cup win

November 30, 2018 5:02 pm
 
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria captured the downhill race at Lake Louise on Friday to earn her first World Cup victory.

The 29-year-old finished in a time of 1 minute, 48.13 seconds to beat Michelle Gisin of Switzerland by 0.15 seconds. Kira Weidle of Germany wound up third in a race that was missing Lindsey Vonn, who’s recovering from a training crash that injured her knee. Although she planned to retire after the season, Vonn posted Friday that she intends to race at Lake Louise in 2019-20. It’s her favorite venue.

Schmidofer’s best World Cup finish before Friday was second in a super-G race on Jan. 20, 2013, in Italy. She won the super-G at the 2017 world championships.

Two-time World Cup overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin was ninth.

There’s another downhill Saturday.

