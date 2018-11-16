Scott, Brooks help Cincinnati pull away from Milwaukee 74-63

CINCINNATI (AP) — Trevon Scott and Nysier Brooks each had a double-double, and Cincinnati broke open a close game in the second half, pulling away to a 74-63 victory over Milwaukee on Friday night.

Cane Broome had 17 points for the Bearcats (2-1), who finished with five players in double figures. Scott had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Brooks got 12 and 10 — the first set of Cincinnati players with double-doubles since Gary Clark and Kyle Washington pulled it off at Iowa State on Dec. 1, 2016.

Cincinnati point guard Justin Jenifer had a stomach virus and didn’t play.

The Bearcats have won two straight after an opening 64-56 loss at home to Ohio State.

Advertisement

Carson Warren-Newsome had 18 points for Milwaukee (0-4), which was outrebounded 37-25. The Panthers are 0-4 for the first time since 1994-95, when they dropped their first seven games.

The Panthers opened the game with a 12-3 run, making five of their first seven shots, and kept it close most of the way.

The Panthers led 49-48 when Jarron Cumberland made a 3-pointer, Broome hit a pull-up jumper, and Cumberland made a floater in the lane for a six-point lead the Bearcats wouldn’t relinquish. Broome added a pair of baskets that pushed the lead to 11 points.

BIG PICTURE

Milwaukee: The Panthers were coming off a pair of one-possession losses — 63-60 against North Dakota and 86-83 at Florida International. They kept it close again on Friday before going cold, managing only three baskets over 10 minutes as the Bearcats took control.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats remain prone to long stretches of struggling on offense. They managed only three points in the first 6 minutes, going 1 of 8.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee returns home for the first of two games in the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic, facing LIU Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Cincinnati hosts Western Michigan on Monday, completing a set of four straight home games to open the season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.