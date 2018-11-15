Listen Live Sports

Scudamore gets $6 million as he leaves Premier League

November 15, 2018 9:12 am
 
< a min read
LONDON (AP) — Premier League clubs have agreed to give departing chairman Richard Scudamore 5 million pounds ($6 million) over three years despite a public backlash.

The Football Supporters’ Federation had urged clubs not to give Scudamore the money after news of the planned payment leaked. But the league says “the payments are in recognition of the outstanding work Richard has carried out over the last 19 years.”

In a statement after a meeting of the 20 clubs on Thursday, the league said Scudamore will “remain available in an advisory capacity,” and justified the payments as being a “vital” part of “a comprehensive set of non-compete clauses.”

