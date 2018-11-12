Listen Live Sports

Scuffling Baylor-Iowa St players to miss 1st half this week

November 12, 2018 6:30 pm
 
Iowa State running back David Montgomery and Baylor defensive end Greg Roberts will miss the first half of their team’s games this week after the scuffle that led to their ejections in the second half of a testy game between the Cyclones and Bears.

Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said Monday that his team wouldn’t appeal the penalty against Montgomery, who retaliated with a swing after Roberts reached over an official to throw a punch at the running back in 18th-ranked Iowa State’s 28-14 win Saturday.

Montgomery, the second-leading rusher in the Big 12, will miss the first half at No. 13 Texas in matchup of the two teams tied for third place in the Big 12.

Roberts will sit out the first half of Baylor’s home finale Saturday against rival TCU.

