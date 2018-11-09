SE Louisiana’s balance too much for William Carey

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Moses Greenwood and Marlain Veal scored 12 points apiece to lead six players in double figures and Southeastern Louisiana rolled to a 78-57 victory over NAIA-member William Carey University on Friday night.

Moses added nine rebounds and three blocked shots for the Lions (1-1), while Veal pitched in five assists. Quinton Thomas and Parker Edwards scored 11 each for SE Louisiana and Ty Brewer and Kajon Brown added 10 points apiece.

Branden Sheppard paced the Crusaders with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. Adrian Williams finished with nine points, but he had six of William Carey’s 23 turnovers that led to 25 points for the Lions.

SE Louisiana shot 48.5 percent from the floor in the first half and took a 43-28 lead into intermission. The Lions cooled off in the second half, shooting just 38 percent. The Lions connected on 8 of 22 (36 percent) from distance.

William Carey shot 40 percent from the floor, but made just 2 of 12 on 3-pointers (17 percent).

