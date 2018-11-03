Listen Live Sports

SE Missouri St. runs past Tenn. State 38-21 for 7th win

November 3, 2018 5:44 pm
 
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Daniel Santacaterina threw four scoring tosses with Kristian Wilkerson hauling in three of them as Southeast Missouri State won its fifth straight game, beating Tennessee State 38-21 on Saturday afternoon.

Santacaterina and Wilkerson hooked up for two touchdown tosses in the third quarter as Southeast Missouri State (7-2, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference) took a 38-14 lead. Wilkerson finished with eight catches for 129 yards. The last score was set up when Zach Hall tipped a Michael Hughes pass and pulled it down for SEMO’s second interception.

Marquis Terry, who had 107 yards on 21 carries, broke the 1,000-yard mark on the season. Santacaterina threw for 306 yards on 22-of-36 passing with no interceptions.

The Redhawks, who secured their first winning season since 2010 with a win over UT-Martin last week, jumped out to a 24-14 halftime advantage.

Hughes threw for 255 yards and two scores for Tennessee State (3-4, 2-3), which has lost four of its last five games. Te’kendrick Roberson ran for 137 yards for the Tigers, while Earl Harrison finished with 105 yards on 11 carries.

