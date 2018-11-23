Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Seahawks-Panthers Capsule Preview

November 23, 2018 12:27 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

SEATTLE (5-5) at CAROLINA (6-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

OPENING LINE — Panthers by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Seattle 6-3-1, Carolina 5-5

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

SERIES RECORD — Seahawks lead series 8-4

LAST MEETING — Seahawks beat Panthers 40-7, Dec. 4, 2016

LAST WEEK — Seahawks beat Packers 27-24; Panthers lost to Lions 20-19

AP PRO32 RANKING — Seahawks No. 11, Panthers No. 9

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (1), PASS (27)

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (17), PASS (t-11)

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (7), PASS (22)

PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (8), PASS (21)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES —Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is 5-2 vs. Panthers, averaging 270.3 yards passing per game with 11 TDs and six INTs. … Wilson has nine TD passes and one interception for 136.7 QB rating in past three road games. … RBs Chris Carson, Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny lead NFL’s top-ranked rushing attack at 154.3 yards per game. … WR Tyler Lockett ran for 75-yard TD in last meeting. … TE Nick Vannett looks for third TD in four weeks. … DE Frank Clark has seven sacks in past five weeks, including two vs. Packers. … LB Bobby Wagner leads NFL in tackles since 2014 with 592. … Rams will clinch NFC West title if Seahawks lose. … Panthers have won 10 straight games at home. … Carolina has plus-10 turnover differential at home. … Panthers have gone 51 games without going to overtime. … QB Cam Newton has at least two TD passes in nine straight games. … In past four home games, Newton has 11 combined TDs and two INTs. …RB Christian McCaffrey has at least 100 yards from scrimmage in past three games. … WR D.J. Moore set Panthers rookie record with 157 yards receiving last week vs. Lions. … WR Curtis Samuel has three TDs in past three games at home. … TE Greg Olsen has four TDs in last five games. … DE Mario Addison has 7 ½ sacks and three forced fumbles in past eight home games. … CB Donte Jackson leads all rookies with four INTs. … K Graham Gano has made 39 straight FGs at home. His last miss was Oct. 10, 2016… Fantasy tip: In seven career games vs. Seahawks (including playoffs), Cam Newton has only six TDs passing with five interceptions and four fumbles. He’s averaged 185 yards passing.

___

For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons