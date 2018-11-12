Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Seattle group remains confident arena will be ready for 2020

November 12, 2018 5:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — The potential owners of an NHL expansion franchise in Seattle remain confident arena renovations will be completed in time for the 2020-21 season.

NHL Seattle said Monday that ownership recognizes the ability to start play in 2020 is dependent on KeyArena renovations being finished on time. The group says it will work closely with the NHL to keep the league informed of progress.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told reporters in Toronto that he expects the Board of Governors to decide on Seattle expansion during a meeting in Sea Island, Georgia, on Dec. 3-4. But Daly said he’d heard the arena was targeted for completion in November 2020, which would be too late because the league does not have interest in the team beginning play at an alternate rink.

___

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation