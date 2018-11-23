Seattle tops Denver to open the Elgin Baylor Classic, 82-63

SEATTLE (AP) — Morgan Means knocked down six 3-pointers and Terrell Brown was a field goal shy of a triple double and Seattle cruised to an opening-round win in its own Elgin Baylor Classic, posting an 82-63 victory over Denver Friday afternoon.

The Redhawks face Fairfield Saturday and Longwood on Sunday.

Seattle had a three-game win streak snapped with a 73-70 loss to unbeaten Southern Utah.

Means, who scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half, hit 8 of 13 shots from the field, including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc. Brown grabbed 11 rebounds and dished 10 assists, Matej Kavas scored 15 points and grabbed seven boards and Delante Jones added 11 points.

The Redhawks (4-2) scored 32 of their points in the paint and had 17 second-chance points.

Jase Townsend had 11 points and Taelyr Gatlin 10 for Denver (1-3).

