Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sebree’s career day leads FAU over Towson 85-71

November 17, 2018 4:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FREEPORT, Bahamas (AP) — Freshman Jaylen Sebree scored a career-high 21 points, including a go-ahead free throw, Jailyn Ingram added 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Florida Atlantic beat Towson 85-71 on Saturday in an Islands of the Bahamas Showcase matchup.

Anthony Adger scored 13 points, Xavian Stapleton added 10 and Michael Forrest had five assists for the Owls (3-1), who shot 52 percent to the Tigers’ 48 percent and made 13 of 18 3-pointers, led by Sebree’s three.

Sebree broke open a back-and-forth game and broke a 35-all tie with a free throw with 2:17 to go in the first half and the Owls led 40-35 at halftime.

Sebree’s jumper capped a 9-0 run and FAU pulled ahead 60-45 midway through the second half and the Owls led 80-64 on Ingram’s 3-pointer with 3:16 to play.

Advertisement

Sebree grabbed six rebounds for FAU, who faces Incarnate Word on Sunday.

Nicolas Timberlake scored a career-high 14 points, Nakye Sanders added 11 on 5-of-5 shooting and Tobias Howard and Jordan McNeil scored 10 apiece for the Tigers (1-3), who next face North Dakota State.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized