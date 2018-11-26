SEC commissioner wants ‘healthier environment’ for Egg Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey wants the athletic directors from Mississippi and Mississippi State to meet him in the league office to discuss “creating a healthier environment” for the annual Egg Bowl matchup.

Mississippi State’s 35-3 victory over Ole Miss in Thursday’s Egg Bowl included a fight that resulted in four ejections. Sankey said Monday that “these incidents have become too common in this series.”

The SEC office also said Mississippi State’s Johnathan Abram and Jamal Peters and Ole Miss’ A.J. Brown and Matt Corral should have received flagrant personal foul penalties.

The four players ejected were Peters, Cameron Dantzler and Willie Gay Jr. from Mississippi State and C.J. Moore from Ole Miss. The SEC said Monday that Dantzler and Moore were misidentified and shouldn’t have been ejected.

Advertisement

The SEC said Gay’s ejection was correct because it was his second unsportsmanlike penalty of the game. Every player on both teams received an unsportsmanlike penalty because of the fight.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.