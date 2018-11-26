Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SEC fines Texas A&M $50,000 after Aggie students flood field

November 26, 2018 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is fining No. 22 Texas A&M University $50,000 after Aggie fans surged onto the field after A&M’s 74-72 win in the seventh overtime period over No. 12 LSU on Saturday.

In a statement Monday, the SEC said the field invasion violates the conference’s competition area policy. The $50,000 fine is for a first violation. A second offense would bring a fine of up to $100,000, while a third and subsequent violations would bring fines of up to $250,000.

The conference said it also “remains in contact” with A&M and LSU officials regarding reports of a postgame altercation between A&M and LSU staff members. That is according to a report by The Advocate of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Foundations of Capture Management - Bid...
12|4 Securing Digital ID 2018
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US service members honor George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1831: John Quincy Adams takes seat in House