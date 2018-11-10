Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Senators-Lightning Sum

November 10, 2018 10:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Ottawa 2 0 4—6
Tampa Bay 1 3 0—4

First Period_1, Ottawa, Duchene 6 (White), 4:58. 2, Ottawa, Ryan 5 (Ceci), 7:21. 3, Tampa Bay, Joseph 3 (Coburn, Sergachev), 8:49.

Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Hedman 3 (Vasilevskiy), 0:39 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, Coburn 3 (Joseph, Killorn), 9:15. 6, Tampa Bay, Joseph 4 (Cirelli, Killorn), 14:32.

Third Period_7, Ottawa, Tkachuk 4, 0:50. 8, Ottawa, White 6 (Ryan, Tkachuk), 8:41 (pp). 9, Ottawa, Dzingel 8 (Duchene), 10:30. 10, Ottawa, Stone 7 (Ryan, Duchene), 19:48 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 13-8-13_34. Tampa Bay 11-12-5_28.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 2 of 4; Tampa Bay 1 of 3.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 7-5-3 (28 shots-24 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 9-3-1 (34-28).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:34.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline