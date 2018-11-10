Senators-Lightning Sums

Ottawa 2 0 4—6 Tampa Bay 1 3 0—4

First Period_1, Ottawa, Duchene 6 (White), 4:58. 2, Ottawa, Ryan 5 (Ceci), 7:21. 3, Tampa Bay, Joseph 3 (Coburn, Sergachev), 8:49. Penalties_Tierney, OTT, (hooking), 10:38; Martel, TB, (slashing), 17:13.

Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Hedman 3 (Vasilevskiy), 0:39 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, Coburn 3 (Killorn, Joseph), 9:15. 6, Tampa Bay, Joseph 4 (Cirelli, Killorn), 14:32. Penalties_Jaros, OTT, (hooking), 0:22; Hedman, TB, (tripping), 3:55; McCormick, OTT, (slashing), 11:04.

Third Period_7, Ottawa, Tkachuk 4, 0:50. 8, Ottawa, White 6 (Tkachuk, Ryan), 8:41 (pp). 9, Ottawa, Dzingel 8 (Duchene), 10:30. 10, Ottawa, Stone 7 (Duchene, Ryan), 19:48 (pp). Penalties_Joseph, TB, (delay of game), 8:37; Hedman, TB, (tripping), 19:24.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 13-8-13_34. Tampa Bay 11-12-5_28.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 2 of 4; Tampa Bay 1 of 3.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 7-5-3 (28 shots-24 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 9-2-1 (34-28).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:34.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.