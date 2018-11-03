Senators-Sabres Sum

Ottawa 0 1 1—2 Buffalo 3 4 2—9

First Period_1, Buffalo, Okposo 5 (Nelson, Sobotka), 5:04. 2, Buffalo, Skinner 10 (Pominville, Eichel), 6:28. 3, Buffalo, Pominville 9 (Skinner, Eichel), 14:25.

Second Period_4, Buffalo, Skinner 11 (Reinhart, Mittelstadt), 5:06 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Girgensons 2 (Berglund, Larsson), 5:19. 6, Ottawa, McCormick 2 (Boedker), 6:37. 7, Buffalo, Pominville 10 (Eichel, Dahlin), 7:06. 8, Buffalo, Sheary 5 (Reinhart), 7:48.

Third Period_9, Buffalo, Berglund 3 (Girgensons, Ristolainen), 5:41. 10, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 3 (Scandella, Sheary), 13:13. 11, Ottawa, Ceci 2 (Stone, Chabot), 14:14.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 8-9-12_29. Buffalo 13-21-7_41.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 1; Buffalo 1 of 3.

Goalies_Ottawa, McKenna 0-0-0 (31 shots-25 saves), Anderson 5-5-2 (10-7). Buffalo, Ullmark 4-0-1 (29-27).

A_17,881 (19,070). T_2:27.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.